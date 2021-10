ROSSER, Derrick A.



Derrick passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 15, 2021, surrounded by his loving devoted family. He is survived by wife Karen, daughters Karrona, Katrina and a niece he raised as daughter ChaKendra, 5 grandchildren, sisters Sharon, Vicki and devoted brother Brett and many



extended family members.



Derrick's final disposition will be cremation.