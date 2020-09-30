ROSSER, James L. James L. Rosser, age 71, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020. He was born May 24, 1949, in Oneida, TN, the son of James and Zona Rosser. James worked as a state trooper, retiring after 28 years of service. He was preceded in death by his parents, Zona Evelyn Rosser and James Edward Rosser; grandparents, James and Zelta Smith and Dorsey and Bea Rosser and son, Jeremy Trent. James is survived by his wife of 39 years, Brenda Rosser; daughter, Dawn (Dan) Hounshell, grandchildren, Jared, Regan, Tucker Hounshell and Matthew Mitchell; daughter, Shaye (John) Wynn; granddaughter Alexis; son, Jason (Jeannie) Rosser; grandsons, Quinton and Jake; sisters, Vicki (Joseph) Boyko and Rosonna Garcia; nieces and nephews, Lisa Santorelli, Michelle Fournier, Missy Valentine, Matthew Dunphy, Joseph Boyko, Anthony Michael Garcia, Jeramy Garcia, Jonathon Garcia. Visitation will be 11 AM- 1 PM, Friday, October 2, 2020 at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. Second St., Franklin, OH 45005. Funeral Service will follow at 1PM at the funeral home with Gordon Moore officiating. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice Care of Middletown, 4418 Lewis St., Suite B, Middletown, OH 45044. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared for the Rosser family at www.andersonfunerals-franklin.com.

