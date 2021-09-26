ROSSI, Patricia



90, of Sarasota, Florida, passed away peacefully on September 16, 2021.



She was born in Rensselaer, Indiana, and graduated from Rensselaer High School. She



received her BA in Education from Rosary College in Chicago and also is distinguished to have received an Honorary



Doctor of Laws degree from Saint Joseph's College.



Patty is predeceased by her husband, Hugh Rossi. She was a loving mother to William (Connie) Rossi of Tampa, Florida, and Emily (Eric) Rossi-Romer of Sarasota, and a son, Mark Rossi who predeceased her. She was a cherished grandma to six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.



Patty was active in business as an accomplished school administrator, as well an esteemed personal advisor to many



acquaintances of all walks of life. She loved the performing arts, museums and collecting antiques. Travel was another one of her passions as were her weekly bridge games at the club, dining out with her wide array of friends, and sports,



especially football. She had an infectious personality.



A service will be held in Sarasota at Saint Martha's Catholic Church on Wednesday, September 29th at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center in Sarasota.



Condolences may be made at www.toalebrothers.com.

