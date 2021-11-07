ROTTERMAN, Jr., Fred



Age 96, of Dayton, passed away November 1, 2021. Fred was born on August 30, 1925, in Beavercreek to the late Frederick and Frances Rotterman. Fred proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, during WWII.



He is survived by his loving wife Alma Louise of 74 years; children Dennis, Deborah (Steven) Sampson, Brenda (Greg) Lawson, Timothy, Beth Rotterman; grandchildren Keith, Lee, Lisa (Scott) Cleaver, Michele (Scott) Hemm, Tracy (Todd) Gray, Tina (Matt) Lester, Kelly (Josh) Gibson, Shawn and Laura



Rotterman (Danny); great-grandchildren Devin, Logan, Ashlyn, Peyton, Keenan, Brenden, Jake, Cole, Nicolas and



Katie.



He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter Donna Rotterman; sister Phyllis Azeredo; brother Eugene Rotterman and a granddaughter Mari Rotterman.



There are no public services at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton or Humane Society of Greater Dayton. Inurnment at Dayton Memorial Park.



Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

