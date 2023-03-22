Rouch, Colleen



Colleen (Cloutier) Rouch of Medway, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on March 18, 2023. She was born on June 18, 1951, at (Barksdale AFB, Lousiana) to the late Frances (McNamara) and Roland Cloutier. Her childhood was spent living in many places before the Airforce brought her family to Medway. She is a 1969 graduate of Tecumseh High School. Colleen is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Ronald D. Rouch; her sister, Marcia Rousseau of New Carlisle, daughter, Jennica (Campbell) Stout of Springfield, and son, Wayne Rouch of Medway; five Grandchildren, Haley (Justin Smith) Campbell of Seabrook, Texas, Clayton Stout of Bellefontaine, Brendan (Suzanne) Stout of New Carlisle, Jordan Rouch of Mt. Victory, and Madelyn Stout of Springfield; great grandchildren, Liam and Mila of Texas; Tyme, Oliver, Alton, Roman and Cordelia of New Carlisle; Addalyn and Hazel of Mt. Victory. She will also be missed by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, her adopted granddaughter, Alexis, and close friends Tina and Janie.



Colleen loved spending time volunteering with the Crystal Lake Ladies Auxiliary and was very involved in her community. She will be missed by all that knew her. A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 2:30 p.m., at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens, 8200 W. National Rd., New Carlisle, with a gathering of family and friends immediately after at the Crystal Lake Club House, 1 Clubhouse Circle, Medway, OH, 45341. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to CLPOA/Ladies Auxiliary, P.O. Box 222, Medway, OH 45341.



