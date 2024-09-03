Roush, Erma Jean



ERMA JEAN ROUSH, 87, of Enon, passed away in her home, surrounded by her loving family on Friday afternoon, August 30, 2024. She was born in Springfield on December 2, 1936, the daughter of the late Davis Erritt and Jessie (Pence) Draper. Erma retired from Wallace & Turner Insurance following over 25 years of dedicated service. Following her retirement, she worked at the Elks Lodge (later Buckeye Sports Lodge). Erma volunteered as a medic with Rescue 95 and Mercy Medical Center, counseling patients as a 40-year breast cancer survivor. She and her husband, Jim, were members of several fraternal organizations. She was an award-winning pie baker at the Clark County Fair, loved gambling, bowling, family gatherings, and was an avid Cincinnati Reds and Ohio State Buckeye fan. Erma is survived by her husband of 68 years, Jimmie E. Roush; their children, Deborah (James) Dooley, Rebecca ( Charles) McAnespie and David (Angel) Roush; grandchildren, Bryan (Rickee) Dooley, Kristopher (Jessica) Dooley , Dustin Dooley, Seth (Annie) McAnespie, Rachel McAnespie, Erin McAnespie, Joshua Roush, Arika Roush, Hannah Primm, and Hayley Roush; great grandchildren, Sydnee, Ella, Leonidas, Eliza, and Hunter; her loving fur companion, Betty Lou; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Eileen Fry, Sherman Edward "Bus" Draper, Charles "Johnny" Draper, Rose "Dot" Patton, Robert "Bobby" Draper, Jane Marsh, Mary Haney, and Paul "Mike" Draper. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-8 p.m. Friday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Erma's funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. Burial will be in Enon Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





