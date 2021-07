ROUSH, Kevin L.



(62), passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021.



He is survived by his wife Debbie and children: Sarah



(Jason), Eric (Amy), and Nick.



Also surviving are his brothers: Mike (Sarah), John (Crystal), and David (Susan); his grandchildren Jackson, Joshua and Lucy, and a host of nieces and nephews.



His celebration of life will be on Saturday, August 7th from 3 to 5 pm at Moraine City



Eagles Club, 3143 Elbee Rd., Moraine, OH.