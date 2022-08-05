ROUSH, Nancy Lee



Age 84, of Dayton, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Nancy was born in Dayton on June 24, 1938, to the late Lee and Catherine Steele. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Norris Roush and son, James N. Roush. She is survived by her children, Shirley Bass, Robert (Angela) Roush and Kathy (Ray) Morgan; daughter-in-law, Karen Roush; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sister, JoAnn Butler; several nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends. Nancy was a devoted mother and caretaker to all. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 7, 2022, from 4-6pm at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, OH 45424. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, August 8, 2022, at 10am at Our Lady of the Rosary, 40 Notre Dame Ave., Dayton, OH 45404. Nancy will be laid to rest next to her husband at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. To send a special message, please visit



