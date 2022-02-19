Hamburger icon
ROWAN, Devera Lynn

55, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away at home on Friday, February 11, 2022.

Devera was a dedicated and doting mother to Myles, her

only son. She adored her grandson Kannon Wendell Oliver Brown and sincerely enjoyed her role as Granny.

Devera was preceded in death by her father, Wendell Oliver Rowan, and her mother, Susie Rowan, who passed last year. In addition to being survived by her son and grandson, Devera leaves a host of family and friends to cherish her memory. A memorial service will be on Monday, February 21, 2022, at the Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, 4882 Germantown Pike. The family will receive friends from 12pm until time of service 1pm.

Funeral Home Information

Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Dayton

4882 Germantown Pike

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

