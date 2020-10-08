X

ROWAN, T'shakatavian

ROWAN, T'shakatavian Morgan Known as "Shocky", of Dayton, OH, joined his Heavenly Father on September 22, 2020. Roosevelt High School c/o 1957. Preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Theresa Rowan. He leaves behind 3 brothers, 4 sisters, nieces, cousins, and a host of relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm, Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Final disposition: Cremation. www.thomasfunerals.com

