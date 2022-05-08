dayton-daily-news logo
ROWE, Chad

ROWE, Chad E.

Chad E. Rowe, passed away peacefully May 2, 2022, in Cincinnati, OH, at the age 45. He was born October 1,1976, in Alameda, CA. Chad graduated from Centerville HS in 1995 and then went to Ohio University in Athens. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4:30-6:30 PM on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville Chapel (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, 45459). To share a memory of Chad or leave his family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - Centerville Chapel

820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd

Dayton, OH

45459

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

