ROWE, Michael J. "Mike"



Age 71, of Phillipsburg, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on September 5, 2021, at his home. Born March 2, 1950, in Dayton, Ohio. Mike worked as an Electrician for more than 10 years for IBEW Local 82 before he retired. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Arcanum. He spent his time working on cars, along with restoring and painting them. Mike enjoyed riding his motorcycle as often as he could. He is survived by his wife of 21 years: Janie (Arnett) Rowe, children: Jeremy, Cory, and Seth Rowe, Erica Rake,



Amber Myers, Devon (Shantel) Gilbert, 9 grandchildren, 1 great-grandson, nephew: Andrew (Lan Vu) Sanders, along with a host of friends and family members who will miss him dearly. Mike was preceded in death by his parents: Betty Mae (Sanders) and Robert N. Davis Sr., and sister: Kimberly



Bowling. A visitation will be held Thursday, September 9, 2021, from 5-7 pm at Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd. Englewood). A Funeral Service will take place at 10 am, Friday, September 10, 2021, with Pastor Doug Baker officiating at Kindred Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Arlington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

