ROWE, Robert A.



Robert A. Rowe, passed away April 22, 2021, age 54, in Murphy, NC, of COVID-19. He was born November 12, 1966, in Oakland, CA. Robert graduated from Centerville H.S. in 1985, and entered the USAF.



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-7 PM on Friday, May 7, 2021, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville Chapel, (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, OH 45459).



To share a memory of Robert or leave his family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.