ROWLAND, Dorotha

ROWLAND (Davis), Dorotha Mae "Dorothy"



A selfless and gentle woman, passed away on Thursday, January 20th, 2022 at the ago of 83.



To help the family celebrate her life, you are invited to share during her visitation on Monday, January 24th, at Conner and Koch Life Celebration Home, (92 W Franklin St. Bellbrook, OH 45305) from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Life Celebration Services will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, January 25th, at Conner and Koch Life Celebration Home. Live streaming will be available during the service, please contact Conner and Koch to be



added to the list.



You are welcome to write a condolence message, send flowers, plant a memorial tree, and share a story or picture of Dorotha at www.ConnerAndKoch.com.

