ROWLAND, Earl

ROWLAND, Rev. Earl



Rev. Earl Rowland, age 97, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at 4:30a.m. He was the son of the late Dock and Stella (Curtis) Rowland. He leaves behind his loving wife, Dorothy Rowland. The father of Larry Rowland, Terry (Debbie)



Rowland and Linda Coss; step-father to Pamela Norem, Kathy (Lonnie) Cantrell, Mark (Crista) Addis and John Addis; grandfather of Jhama (Sean) Johnson, Jenny (Mark) Patterson, Paridy (Matt) Ruf, Julie (Mark) Bethel, Tina Camp, Brandy McBlane, Brett Rowland and many great-grandchildren.



He pastored in Baptist Churches in Springfield, Ohio, and Kentucky. He also attended Victory Temple Church in Fairborn, Ohio, and was a veteran of WWII.



Rev. Rowland is preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Chanse Coss; and brothers and sisters, Everett, James, Clyde, Hazel, Lizzie, Margie, Gladys and Ruth.



Viewing will be held on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, from 12-1p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center with service beginning at 1p.m. Rev. Jim Baldwin and Rev. Buck McIntosh will be leading the service. Burial will follow at Enon Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to his family by



visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.

