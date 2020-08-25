ROWLAND, Timothy Scott Timothy Scott Rowland, 62, of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020. He was born on July 6, 1958, the son of Harold "Paris" and Lorena Mae (Stumbo) Rowland. Tim graduated from Southeastern High School in 1977. Throughout his life he worked in car sales for Magic City Ford in Roanoke, Virginia. He most recently worked in the family business at Our Hero Sub Shop managing the Selma Rd. store. He is survived by his father; daughters, Brittney Simmons and Madison Rowland; siblings, Steven Michael Rowland, Douglas (Amber) Rowland, and Deborah Childress (Pat Loney); two grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother. A celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, August 27th at 11:00 a.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be from 10-11:00 am prior to the service. Online expressions of sympathy, his memorial video and live-streaming link is available at www.littletonandrue.com



