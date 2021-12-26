ROYAL, Clotilde "Clo"



Age 86 of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away at Kettering Medical Center in Dayton, Ohio, on Nov. 18th, 2021. Ms. Royal was born on June 13th, 1935, and spent most of her life in the greater Cincinnati area. She was a 1953 graduate of Withrow High School and went on to study Art at the University of



Cincinnati (UC) where she received her Bachelor of Arts



degree in 1958. A memorial service and Tribute to her Life will be held on Wednesday, December 29th at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, Ohio 45429. The family will receive friends from 11:00-1:00. A short ceremony will be held at 1:00 at the funeral home with burial ceremony of



remains at Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum at the



in-ground scattering garden at 2:00 pm. For full obituary, please visit www.routsong.com.

