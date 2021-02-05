X

ROYSE, Mildred

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

ROYSE (Wells), Mildred

Age 88, of Vandalia, passed away Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at Elmcroft of Washington Township, she was under the care of Hospice of the Miami Valley. She was born April 8, 1932, in Corbin, KY, daughter of the late Green and Lilly Wells and is survived by her son Christopher Royse and grandsons Connor Royse, Cameron Royse, Steven Jr. Royse, Matthew Royse, granddaughter Karoline Royse and great-grandsons Dakota Royse and Wyatt Royse. Her son Steven David Royse preceded her in death November 3, 2020.

Funeral services for family and friends will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, February 6, 2021, at the Morton & Whetstone

Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia, with Fr. John Tonkin officiating. Burial will follow at Poplar Hill Cemetery. The

family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:00am until the time of service. To share online condolences with the family, go to www.mortonwhetstonefh.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home - Vandalia

139 South Dixie Dr.

Vandalia, OH

45377-2123

https://www.mortonwhetstonefh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.