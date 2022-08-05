RUBEY, Jane Ellen



Jane Ellen Rubey, age 78, of Englewood, Ohio, passed away on July 21, 2022, in Menifee, CA. Jane was born in Ironton, Ohio on March 17, 1944, to Edna Bowman. Jane married Jerry Rubey and together they had one daughter, Nichole. Jane is survived by her daughter, Nichole and son-in-law, Brian McGee, along with her grandchildren, Ryland and Kylyn McGee and nieces, Debbie Reboul and Linda Dye. Jane was predeceased by her husband, Jerry Rubey, granddaughter, Neeley McGee and brother, Joe Bowman. A Graveside Service will take place at 1:00 pm on Monday, August 8, 2022, at Abbottsville Cemetery (4135 OH-49, Arcanum, OH 45304). Online condolences may be made to the family at



www.KindredFuneralHome.com