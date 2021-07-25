RUBIN, Philip S.



Age 85, formerly of Dayton, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Flower Mound, Texas, where he had been



living for the past several years. He was a graduate of Springfield High School and the University of Miami, FL. He was the son of Jacob and Mary Rubin. Phil worked with his father in the carpet business after graduating from the University of Miami. He then followed his lifelong interest in electronics and technology and opened LecTronics, owned Borger Office Machines, and rounded out his career as a computer systems and software Consultant. Phil had a love of photography. He enjoyed being behind the camera as well as developing the photos he took. Phil was a HAM, an amateur radio operator. He helped Springfield, OH, first responders with communication needs during winter storms and he connected with other ham radio operators globally. Phil married Suzanne Segal in 1961. They were married for 57 years until her death in 2018. Phil and Suzanne raised their family in Springfield, OH, for 20 years. They moved to Dayton in 1981. Phil is survived by his son David Rubin, and daughter Elaine (Mark) Spaulding, three grandchildren, Zachary Spaulding, Alexandra Cockrum, and Sarah Rubin. Funeral service will be held Tuesday, 3:30 PM graveside at Riverview Cemetery 1809 W. Schantz Avenue, Dayton. Rabbi Karen Bodney-Halasz officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Glickler Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

