RUBLE-BUCHANAN, MARY

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

RUBLE-BUCHANAN, Mary "Evelyn" Age 89, of West Carrollton, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Evelyn was born on January 19, 1931, in Bath County, KY, to the late Owen & Susan Butler. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Glenna Hall; husbands, William McKee, Walter Ruble (and his son, Larry Ruble) and Bill Buchanan. Evelyn is survived by her children, Scott (Carol) McKee and Betty Ann (David) Crowder; step-children, Shirley, Virginia, Sandy, Pat and David; numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 5, 2020, from 1-1:30 pm at Miami Valley Memory Gardens, Centerville, OH. The service will follow at 1:30 pm. To send the family a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com

