RUCKER,



Antoinette Nicole



Age 38, of Dayton, OH, went home to be with the Lord, peacefully on Monday, January 10, 2022, in Tampa, FL. To help the family celebrate her life, you are invited to join them on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, 2262 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH 45406. Visitation will be from 10-11 A.M., with Life Celebration Service beginning at 11 A.M. Interment in the Dayton National Cemetery. MASK ARE REQUIRED.



