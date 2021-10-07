dayton-daily-news logo
RUCKER, Gloria

Age 77, of Dayton, was called home to be with her Heavenly Father Friday, October 1st, 2021. She was born October 1, 1944, in Vicco, KY, to the late Nathaniel and Louise Combs. She was Baptized in Jesus name and Received the Holy Ghost as a Child. She worked as a Day Care provider for over 20 years. Preceded in death by her brother, Ronnie Combs and sister, Emma Hankins. She leaves behind to cherish her memory three sons, Rodney Rucker, Anthony Rucker, and

Wilbur (Rucker Jr. (Dayna); 1 loving daughter, Tracey Postell (Devin) and 1 sister, Carolyn Cooke; 9 grandchildren, 11 great- grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. At the Family's request, a Private Memorial will be held on Friday, October 8. Final Disposition Cremation

Arrangements entrusted to Glickler Funeral Home. Condolences can be left at www.daytondailynews.com.

