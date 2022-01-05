RUCKER, Marshall



Anthony "Mark"



Age 56 of Vandalia, passed away Sunday, January 2, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital,



Dayton. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on October 19, 1965, the son of Marshall and Lucille (Allen) Rucker. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force where he was an Armament Systems Specialist. He was a member of the First Light Church, Vandalia and worked for the United States Postal Service for over 23 years as a truck driver. He was an avid



cyclist, a New York Giants and Ohio State Buckeyes fan. Mark loved to travel mostly to any place with a beach and he never turned down a good chocolate chip cookie or a handful of peanut M&M's.



He is survived by his wife of 12 years, Tracy Lynn (Black) Rucker; children Roschey, Tierney, Quentin, Kendall and Donavan; grandchildren Havaunah, Amirah and Cora Lynn; brother Martin (Robin) Rucker; many cousins, friends,



co-workers and especially several special lifelong friends and he was a prominent father figure to Brandon, Cambria and



Sarah.



He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother Michael A. Rucker. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend and will be missed by all who knew him and his contagious laugh and smile.



A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at 6:00 pm at the First Light Church, 140 Elva Court, Vandalia, with Pastor David Starry officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday from 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mark's memory to the First Light Church Care 4 Kids, 140 Elva Court, Vandalia, Ohio 45377. Services have been



entrusted to the Zerkle Funeral Home, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

