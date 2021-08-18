RUCKER, Steven Lloyd



53 years old, passed on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. Steven was born on February 5, 1968, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Robert Rucker and survived by his beautiful mother Betty Rucker (Brewer). preceded in death by his beloved grandmother Ms. Ruth Hubbard. Steven graduated from Dunbar High School and then followed his passion for music to Central State University. Steven was a proud crane operator and worked for South Florida Water Management.



Steven and his partner Donell have navigated this thing called life, with their children, for 16 years. Together they created the most incredible family. Dreams do come true.



Steven truly lived life to the fullest and was a wonderful caregiver. His smile was infectious, and his laugh was amazing. Family was everything to him. He was a dedicated and loving son. He loved the Knicks and Tupac. But most of all he loved his sons, he was happiest when he was with them and so proud to be their pops.



Loving father of Steven II (Jonika), Robert, Vincent and Sean.



Proud grandfather of Brookelynne, Steven III and Ryan.



Brother of Portia Baker, Robin James, Ronald Rucker, Ronda Inman (Brian), Christal Coleman, and Kimberly Yates



(Lawrence).



Further survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Vern Rucker, Joe Tims and Reggie Jackson, you were his ride or die…thank you.



We love you Steven with all of our hearts and you will be missed.

