RUEF, John M.

79, of Springfield passed away on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, in Soin Medical Center. John was born October 17, 1942, in Dayton, OH. He graduated from Wilbur Wright High School in 1961. John served in the U.S. Army. He worked at Standard Register for 39 years as a Printing Press Operator and 4 years at the Dayton International Airport. John loved spending time with his family and friends, watching sports and relaxing on his front porch. John is survived by his wife of 53 years, Doris M. Ruef; daughter Joy Hall (Kevin Hall); and three grandchildren, Megan Ater, Chase Ater and Jenna M Hall. He was preceded in death by his parents Max and Helen Ruef and brother Robert

(Bobby) Ruef. Celebration of life may be held at a future date. Online condolences may be made at trostelchapman.com.




