RUF, Richard

Richard "Dick" Glen Ruf, Sr., 85, passed away peacefully at home from complications of pneumonia on December 14, 2022 in Springfield, Ohio. He retired after 30 years from International Harvester in 1988. He then drove a flatbed truck for several years afterwards for "beer and spending money." Born in Foster, KY, on January 4, 1937, he grew up on a farm along with seven sisters (Elenora Moore, Rosemary Howard, Donna Eagan, Karen Thomas, Fern Adams, Sue Darnell, and Viola Snapp) and four brothers (Charles, Ronald "Butch," James, and Larry). There are also numerous nieces and nephews. He came to Springfield in 1956 to find work because he had wrecked his dad's car by drag racing his brother (Charlie) and ended up in a ditch. He got a job at a gas station and sent money home to pay to get his dad's car fixed. While driving along W. Main Street one day, near Hodges Skating Rink here in Springfield, he did a u-turn when he saw a girl walking and found the love of his life. He married Veronica "Bonnie" Walsh in 1957 and spent the next 65 years in love. Together they had four sons, two of whom are living and two who are deceased. Robert "Bob" Ruf lives in Thornton, Colorado, and Michael "Mike" Ruf and his wife, Bobbi, live in Springfield, Ohio. He was a member of the Union Club and the Machinist Club, where he liked shaking hands with all his friends. For years, he and Bonnie bowled on leagues at Shamrock and Northridge Lanes. He was also an excellent pool player. He was grandfather to Robert (Abi) Ruf, Jr., Brandon (Heather) Ruf, Shannon (Kenny) Campbell, Leah (Anthony) Hennen, and Heather (Andres) Valladarus. He was great-grandfather to nine children with another one who will be born in 2023. He loved to play cards with his family on Saturdays, loved to garden-growing the best tomatoes ever, taking care of his yard, and his beloved truck. He was preceded in death by his sons, Richard G. Ruf, Jr. and Gary W. Ruf, and daughter-in-law, Theresa (wife of Bob) Ruf. Also preceding him were his parents, Albert and Edith (Clark) Ruf, Foster, KY. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 3-5 pm, Sunday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

