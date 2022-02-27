RUGH, Edward

RUGH, Dr. Edward H.



Dr. Edward H. Rugh, 72, of Hudson, passed away Tuesday, February 15, 2022. He was born March 13, 1949, in Youngstown, to the late John and Elaine (nee Westover) Pugh.



He was a prosthodontist for 20 years, and prior to that, a general dentist. Ed retired from the United States Air Force, having served 20 years in both active duty and Reserves.



Ed will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Judy, with whom he was blessed to share 54 years of marriage; daughter, Anne (Damon Love) Rugh; sister, Arlene (Ken) Unger; and many nephews, nieces, and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents; beloved son, Brian Rugh; and brother, John Pugh.



Per Ed's wishes, he is to be cremated. The family would like to invite friends to join them for a memorial service on Saturday, March 12, 2022, from 3:00 P.M. - 5:00 P.M. at Mallory-DeHaven-Carlson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 8382 Center St., Garrettsville, OH 44231. A memorial service will begin at 5:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Edward will be laid to rest next to his son, Brian, at Fairview Cemetery in Hiram, OH, at a later date.



The family would like to encourage friends who care to honor Ed's memory, to please make a donation in Ed's name to



Society for the Improvement of Conditions for Stray Animals (SICSA), https://www.sicsa.org/give/, 8172 Washington Church Rd., Dayton, OH, 45458.

