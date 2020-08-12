RUMKER, Agnes H. Agnes H. Rumker, age 90, of Fairfield, joined her beloved husband Gerry in eternity on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. She was born January 25, 1930, in Southgate, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Joseph and Clara (nee Motz) Ruschman. On February 3, 1951, in Southgate, Kentucky, she married Gerard C. "Gerry" Rumker, who preceded her in death in 2007. Mrs. Rumker was a charter member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Fairfield. She taught parent effectiveness training and was an avid volunteer. She enjoyed playing bingo, playing cards with her family, and traveling. She was also a member of Partners in Prime Senior Center. Mrs. Rumker is the beloved mother of Laura Herold, Dave (Susan Phillips) Rumker, the late Ronald (Sharon) Rumker, Terry (Janine) Rumker, and Paula (Larry) Smith; grandmother of Jessica, Tonya, Laurie Ann, Holly, Max, Nicole, Rachel, and Megan; great-grandmother of Kailey, Riley, Kadon, William, and Baby Laney; sister of Rita Keener, and Sister David Ruschman. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Sister Clara, Sister Joseph, Sister Agnes, Bernadette Cunningham, Joseph, Freda Schmitz, William, and Tess Humpert. Visitation at Sacred Heart Catholic Church 400 Nilles Road, Fairfield on Thursday, August 13, 2020, from 9:30 AM until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM, with Father Larry Tharp, officiating. Due to COVID-19 restrictions social distancing and face coverings are required. Entombment to follow in St. Stephen Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, contributions would be appreciated to the Benedictine Sisters of St. Walburg Monastery, 2500 Amsterdam Road, Villa Hills, Kentucky 41017. (stwalburg.org) THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, Fairfield is serving the family. www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

