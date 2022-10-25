RUNYAN,



Donald E. "Doc" Runyan, 87, of Springfield, went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 20, 2022. He was born on November 17, 1934, in Catawba, the son of the late Carlton and Grace (Titus) Runyan. Doc retired after many years of service from the Ohio Edison Company. He was also preceded in death by his brother at a young age, Bob Runyan and his son Brian who died at the age of 19. Doc is survived by his wife Gretta, and his daughter Kim, as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, October 28th from 10:00 am to 12:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Private graveside services will be held at Vernon Asbury Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to: Breast Cancer Endowment Fund, PO Box 2852, Springfield, Ohio 45501, or the Clark County 4H and FFA Beef Committee c/o Lisa Plank, 11900 Broadguage Rd., South Vienna, OH 45369. Online expressions of sympathy may be made through



