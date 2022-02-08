RUNYAN, Paul H.



Paul was born in Lebanon, Ohio, to Everett and Vena



(Davis) Runyan on July 10, 1931. He passed away on



February 3, 2022, at the age of 90, in Hudson, Florida.



He is predeceased by his parents, siblings: Francis, Dale, Mary Ellen and Martha, his grandson, Dreyton Gripper and his life partner of 40 years,



Bailey Jones.



Paul was a graduate of Lebanon High School. He served in the Air Force during the Korean War. He was with the Lebanon Citizens National Bank for 20 years, The American Heart



Association for 22 years and Sam's Club for the last 20 years.



He is survived by his son, Greg and grandson, George, his daughter, Becky (Rob) Goldberg, many nieces and nephews and his partner of 20 years, Phil Hoff.



Donations in his memory may be made to the American Heart Association.

