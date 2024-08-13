Runyan, Susan

Runyan (Toy), Susan Brooke



Susan Brooke Toy Runyan was born on November 30, 1960, and died on August 8, 2024, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born to William Minor Toy III and Janet Ann Posey Toy in Springfield, OH. She was a 1979 graduate of Springfield North High School. Susan was a graduate of The Ohio State University, where she was a proud member of The Ohio State University Marching Band, (The Best Damn Band in the Land) from 1981 to 1983. She was president of her sorority Zeta Tau Alpha. Susan graduated in 1984 with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. In 1984, she began her nearly 40-year nursing career at Mount Carmel East Hospital. Susan married John Runyan, of Catawba, OH on October 17, 1987. Susan and John have resided in Pickerington, OH since 1990, where they raised their children Ross William and Brooke Elizabeth. She was a member of Peace United Methodist Church in Pickerington. Susan is preceded in death by her parents and mother-in-law Mary Runyan. She is survived by her devoted husband, John, her son and daughter-in-law Ross and Katie (DeVelin) and her daughter Brooke, as well as her sister and brother-in-law Nancy Toy and Carl Sauer, sister Marilyn Toy and father-in-law William Runyan. She is survived by siblings-in-law Pamela and Randy Croson, and James and Yong Runyan. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, many cousins and countless beloved friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Mount Gilead High School band boosters, MG Music Boosters, Inc. 338 Park Ave. Mt. Gilead, OH 43338, where her son Ross is the band director, or a deserving local school's band program or any charity of your choice in honor of Susan's memory. How firm thy friendship. O-H! I-O! Go Bucks!Family and friends may visit 5-8:00pm on Friday, August 16, at Peace United Methodist Church, 235 Diley Rd, Pickerington, OH 43147. Interment at 10:00am on Saturday, August 17, at Vernon Asbury Cemetery, 8051 Jones Rd, South Vienna, OH 45369. A memorial service officiated by Pastor Bill Lyle will follow at 2:00pm on Saturday, August 17, at Peace United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be found at www.spencefuneralhome.com or contacted at 614-837-7126.



