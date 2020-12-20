RUNYON, Clyde A.



Clyde A. Runyon, 89 of Franklin, passed away Tuesday December 15, 2020, at Hospice of Butler-Warren County. Clyde was born March 23, 1931, the son of Clyde and Blanche (Riley) Runyon.



Clyde was an Air Force Veteran and he owned and operated Runyon Trucking in Franklin for many years.



He was preceded in death by his first wife, Jean, his parents, stepson, Steve Reynolds, sister's, Wilma McCann, Hazel



Michael, Anna Mae Wright, brother's, Glen Runyon and Leroy Cline.



Clyde is survived by his, wife Joan, 2 sons, Tim (Kim) and Keith (Laura) Runyon, a stepdaughter, Regina (Bill) Bayless, grandchildren, Luke and Jake and Adam Harper and Bradley



Runyon. He also leaves 3 sisters, Ruth Anders, Bertha Reveal and Donna Garrison.



Funeral services are Wednesday 2:00 pm at the Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd. St., Franklin. Visitation beginning at 12:30 pm until time of service. Burial Miami Cemetery Corwin. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties. Condolences may be made to www.anderson-fh,com.



