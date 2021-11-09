dayton-daily-news logo
RUSH, Nancy M.

Age 85 of Fairfield, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at Mercy Hospital of Fairfield. She was born in Dearborn, Michigan, on July 27, 1936, the daughter of

Vernon and Thelma (Ringle) Dunlap. Nancy owned and

operated the office decoration company, Rent-A-Plant, for over 30 years. She was a

gourmet cook and established the Wilmington Gourmet Club.

Survivors include five children, Anthony (Brenda) Crist, Timothy (Beverly) Crist, Linda (William Henn) Harmon, Vickie Jasionowski, and Anne Plumbo; grandchildren, Kimberly (Matt) Spencer, Amber (Chris) Schermer, and Mikal (Jamie) Crist; great-grandchildren, Madeline Spencer, Logan Spencer, Brady Schermer, Cora Schermer, Dax Schermer, and Stella Rose Crist a brother, Vernon (Patti) Dunlap Jr.; and a sister, Mary (John) Fried.

She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Rush.

Memorial services are 1:00 PM Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton, OH 45015. Visitation will be held from 12:30 until the time of the service at 1:00 PM. Online register book available at


