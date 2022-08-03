dayton-daily-news logo
X

RUSH, Richard

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

RUSH, Richard Allen

Richard Allen Rush, age 90, of Middletown, Ohio, passed at home on Saturday, July 30, 2022. He was born November 18, 1931, in Evansville, Indiana. He was the son of Adrian and Lorene Ida Mynhier Rush. He was employed at Armco as a Supervisor in the shipping department. He retired after 37 years of service. Richard married Louise Lolli the love of his life in 1951. He was member of the Old Man Coffee Club. Richard is survived by his children; Maria (David) Combs, Richard Rush, Jr., Beverly (Stephen) Mikula, Robert Rush, Brian (Carole Martin) Rush, Jennie (Edward) Patterson, grandchildren; Heather, Christina, Ashley, Dawn, Shane, Stephanie, Sarah, Christopher, Brianna, Abigail, Samuel, great-grandchildren; Christian, Avery, Brynlee, Riley, Annabella, Nathan, Noah, Guiliana, Nolan Richard, Addison, Maddie, Emilie, Luna Louise, brother; William (Lois) Rush, and sister, Ellie Vetters. He was preceded in death by his lovely wife, Louise Marie Lolli Rush, parents, and brothers; Martin Rush and Eugene Rush. Visitation will be held at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, 45005 on Friday, August 5, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Funeral Services are on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Woodside Cemetery. Memorial contributes can be made to St. Rita's School for the Deaf, 1720 Glendale-Milford Road, Evendale, Ohio 45215. Condolences may be left at


www.bakerstevensparramore.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home

6850 Roosevelt Ave

Middletown, OH

45005

https://www.bakerstevensparramore.com/

In Other News
1
REKE, Diane
2
SHAFOR, Thomas
3
HELTON, Ronald
4
HAGGARD, Mary
5
BROWN, Jesse
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top