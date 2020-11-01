X

RUSSELL, Jack

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

RUSSELL, Jack L.

Age 99, of Springfield, died peacefully at home surrounded by his children on October 30, 2020. He was born on August 6, 1921, in Springfield to Oscar and Grace (Platt) Russell. Jack retired from International Harvester after 37 years of service, was a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard, and was a member of Anthony Lodge #255. He was an avid golfer until he was 95 years old. He is survived by three children, Jill Russell, Tracy (John) Lethcoe and Tim (Lynn) Russell; four granddaughters, Lacy (Juan) Arriaga,

Sonya (Sean) Greene, Marie (Brent) Hart and Erika Lethcoe and 12 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou in 2015; son, Brion; daughter, Robin. Services will be held on Wednesday, November 4 at 1:00 pm with viewing one hour prior in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Masks are required. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery.

