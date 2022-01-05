Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

RUSSELL, John

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

RUSSELL, John A.

62, of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Thursday morning, December 30, 2021. He was born in Zanesville, Ohio, on February 4, 1959, the son of the late Paul and Betty (Sparrow) Russell. John worked as a driver for R.G. Trucking and was a member of the Union Club. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Kathy E. (Boisel) Russell; daughter, Ashly Russell; grandchildren, William and Victoria Wise; mother-in-law, Joyce Boisel; brothers-in-law, Rock and Mark Boisel; and several nieces and nephews. Also surviving are brothers and sisters, Paul Russell, Eugene, Danny, Teresa, and Chrissy. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Jaclyn

Russell-Wise; his father-in-law, Clinton Boisel; and sister,

Debbie. A time to gather and celebrate John's life will be held from 1-3 p.m. Friday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A burial of his urn will be in Fairview Cemetery, Jeffersonville. Memories and condolences may be shared at


www.littletonandrue.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
MILLER, Sue
2
LYMAN, Gail
3
JACKSON, KATHY
4
Harris, Coretta Yvonne
5
BRIGGS, Luvenia
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top