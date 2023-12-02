Russell, Jonathan "Dale"



(1957  2023)



Jonathan Dale Russell, 66, of Port St. Lucie, died on November 28, 2023.



Dale was born in Dayton, Ohio to parents John and Luci, and raised in Waynesville. He worked in the asphalt industry and was passionate about his crew and projects. Dale was also an avid car guy, and in his free time he could be found in the garage restoring his '72 Camaro.



Dale is preceded in death by his mother Luci, stepfather Ivan, and brother Greg. He is survived by his son Christopher, father John, sister Kim, brothers Andy, Jeff, Rodney, and Steve, and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. He is dearly missed.



Private services will be held in Oregonia, Ohio.



