RUSSELL, ROBERT

Robert Ray Russell, 86 years old, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away January 3, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. He was born October 22, 1934, in West Columbia, W Va., to Clayton and Stella (Johnson) Russell. He served in the U.S. Army's 4th Armored Division Germany. He worked for BWTX of Barberton, Ohio, for 33 years as a QA Inspector. Robert is survived by his wife of 46 years, Mildred (Calhoun) Russell; children, Bryan (Sheryl) Russell of Joliet, IL, David (Kim) Reed of Middletown, Ohio, and Kevin (Bry) Russell of Virginia Beach, VA; 14 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and sister, Ruthie (Jimmy) Weaver. He is preceded in death by parents; sons, Jeffery A Russell and Steven M. Russell; brothers, Herman, Pete, Jiggie, and Harvie Russell; sisters, Joanna Roush and Peggy Roush. Visitation will be at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home 5680 Roosevelt Avenue on Tuesday, January, 19 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. A celebration of life service at Wednesday, January, 20 at 10:30 a.m. with Reverend James Anderson officiating. Interment will be at Dayton National Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.




