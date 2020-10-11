RUSSELL, Thomas F. Age 89, of Bellbrook passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020. Tom was born in Bowling Green, MO. He starred on the Bowling Green High School basketball team and went on to play while he attended St. Louis University. While at St. Louis he played in the N.I.T. tournament in Madison Square Garden. Tom served his country in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Following his time in the military, Tom worked at NCR and worked on many innovative projects. He was part of the team that installed the first computer system at Kettering Medical Center. Tom was lifelong friends with Marjorie whom he met when they were five years old. That friendship deepened and they were married for 67 years. Tom loved being in nature and particularly loved gardening and birding. In addition to his wife, Marj, Tom is survived by a daughter, Susan (Richard) Chema; sons, Stephen T. (Noreen) Russell, Stanley (Mie) Russell, and Scott (Lori) Russell; five grandchildren, Alexis (Edgar) Garcia Chema, Carolyn Chema, Jordan Russell, Sam Russell and Sky Russell; and one great-grandchild, Inez Garcia Chema. Private services have been held. Memorials may be directed to The Nature Conservancy or to Cox Arboretum. To send online condolences or to view a recording of the service go to: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

