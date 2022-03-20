RUTHERFORD, Eleanor Joy McFarland



93, died peacefully on March 15, 2022. She was born April 2, 1928, to the late Lawrence



W. and Dorothy (Detrick) McFarland. Joy graduated Valedictorian from Lawrenceville High School and graduated with a BS in Education from Wittenberg College. She was preceded in death by her



husband of 47 years, Harold; oldest daughter, Virginia Lee (Ginger) Watson; youngest sister Leona Jean (Jeanie) Frattallone; brothers-in-law David Kludy and Dr. Joseph Frattallone; sons-in-law Eric Jenkins and John Henry Balzer III. She is survived by her daughter, Janet Balzer; sister, Judith Kludy; grandchildren, Samantha Watson, John (Julie) Balzer, Dustin (Summer) Balzer, Kyle (Amanda) Balzer; nieces Felicia (George) Willeman, Sonja Sullivan, Sylvia Frattallone; nephew, Christopher (Jennifer) Kludy; and several great-nieces, nephews and grandchildren. Joy was such a kind-hearted, loving person who enjoyed reading, engaging in a friendly discussion of politics and listening to the Cincinnati Reds on the radio. She also had an extreme soft spot for animals and was an active member and volunteer of the



Animal Welfare League for close to 60 years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Animal Welfare League of Clark County, 6330 Willowdale Rd., Springfield, Ohio 45502 or Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420. Special thanks to the wonderful staff of Vancrest of New Carlisle and Ohio's Hospice of Dayton for the exceptional care given to Joy during the past few months. A memorial service to honor Joy will be held Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 11:30am at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home with a time for visiting beginning at 11:00am. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.



