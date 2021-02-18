RUTLEDGE, DeMarco M.



Age 28, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Saturday,



February 13, 2021. Funeral



service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, February 19, 2021, at Gateway Cathedral Church, 5501 Olive Road, Trotwood, Ohio 45426, with Pastor



Norman Scearce officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory



Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at



www.thomasfunerals.com