RUTLEDGE, DeMarco M.
Age 28, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Saturday,
February 13, 2021. Funeral
service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, February 19, 2021, at Gateway Cathedral Church, 5501 Olive Road, Trotwood, Ohio 45426, with Pastor
Norman Scearce officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory
Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at
Funeral Home Information
Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH
45416
https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral