Rutroff, Dean

Obituaries
1 hour ago

RUTROFF, Dean R.

71, formerly of Springfield, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022. He was born in Springfield on February 16, 1951, the son of Richard Dean and Marjorie E. (Kaup) Rutroff. Survivors include three sisters and spouses, Mary (Terry) Weld, Carole (Doug) Caylor and Linda (Tom) Bostick and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister and brother-in-law, Debra (Robert) Putnam. His family would like to thank the Batavia Nursing Care Center and Bella Care Hospice for the excellent care given to Dean. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

