RUXER, Kenneth E.



Age 88 of New Lebanon, Ohio, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2022. He was born September 15, 1933, at home in New Lebanon to the late



Sylvester and Landona (Smith) Ruxer. He was a proud veteran, and served in the National Guard as a Sergeant, with an Honorable Discharge in 1955. He retired from GM Delco



Moraine after 40 years.



Kenneth was a member of the Farmersville Lodge, Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted



Masons. He was also a member of the American Legions, Post 0613. He was a dedicated and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, and there just wasn't much he wouldn't do for his family. He married the love of his life,



Patricia (Hastings) Ruxer, on August 12, 1952. Together they raised six children. Kenneth is survived by his loving children, David (Deborah) Ruxer, Deborah (Tim) Staker, Duane (Arceli) Ruxer, Donald (Cindy) Ruxer, Darlene (Aaron) Carter; many, many… grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces, nephews and many friends. In addition to his parents, Kenneth is preceded in death by his beloved wife Patricia; grandson, Bradley; son, Daryl; grandson, Jesse; brothers, Robert, Joseph, and Larry; sisters, Nancy, Erlene and Donna. Kenneth was a kindhearted man that loved his family and friends, always had a smile on his face and never met a stranger. He will be missed by many and never forgotten. He loved spending time with his family. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed going fishing, hunting, camping and anything to do with being outdoors. A very special thank you to Kenneth's caregivers at New



Lebanon Rehabilitation & Health Care Center and special thank you to Ohio Valley Hospice. Donations can be made in



Kenneth's memory to Ohio Valley Hospice, 11590 Century Blvd., Cincinnati, Ohio 45246 or to the New Lebanon Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, 101 Mills PL., New Lebanon, OH 45345. Visitation will be held at the PREBLE MEMORY GARDENS FUNERAL CENTER – 3377 US. Rt. 35 West Alexandria, Ohio, on Friday, March 11, 2022, from 4:30PM to 6:30PM with the funeral service starting at 6:30PM. www.RLCFC.com.

