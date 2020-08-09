RUXER, Patricia J. 85, of New Lebanon, OH, passed away Thursday morning, August 6, 2020 at Brookhaven Nursing Center, Brookville. Born October 12, 1934, in Troy, OH, she was the daughter of the late George W. and Edna (Cunningham) Hastings. A stay at home wife and mother, Pat married the love of her life, Kenneth E. Ruxer, on August 12, 1952. They had a wonderful life together and raised 6 children. The children brought more joy to Pat and Ken by bringing them 21 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren. She enjoyed reading, working puzzles, quilting and travel. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by son, Daryl Ruxer; half brothers, Harry Hastings, Sr. and Fred Watts; half sister, Dorothy Black. She is survived by beloved husband of 68 years, Kenneth E. Ruxer; children, David (Debbie) Ruxer of Florida, Deborah (Tim) Staker of West Alexandria, Duane (Arcelie) Ruxer of West Haven, CT, Donald (Cindy) Ruxer of Las Vegas, NV, and Darlene (Aaron) Carter of Las Vegas; 21 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren; half sister, Rita Randolph of Riverside; and daughter-in-law, Andi Ruxer of New Lebanon. Friends may call on the family from 1:00 3:00 PM, Monday, August 10, 2020, at the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center at Preble Memory Gardens 3377 US Rt. 35 West Alexandria. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.rlcfc.com.

