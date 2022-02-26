Hamburger icon
RYAN, Thomas

RYAN, Thomas P.

78, of Springfield, passed away Wednesday, February 23, 2022, in his home. He was born

August 11, 1943, in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of the late Harry and Margaret (Doyle) Ryan. Tom was the founder and CEO of MMS Trucking for 23 years retiring in 2008. He was an avid Cleveland sports fan. Survivors include his wife, Joyce (Colluci); three sons and daughters-in-law, Sean (Brenda) Ryan, Mark (Tina) Ryan and Michael (Darcy) Ryan; seven grandchildren, Jessi (Eddie) Hoecker, Madi (Andrew Wier) Ryan, Patrick Ryan, Katy (Joel) Schilke, Joel Ryan, Bernadette Ryan and Annaliese Ryan; one great-granddaughter, Elliott Kate Schilke; seven siblings,

Dennis (Marceda), Dan (Gerry), Tim (Barb), Jim (Jean), Chris (Cindy), Sean (Yan), Mary (Ed); two brothers-in-law, Phillip (Rosemary) and Andrew (Fran); and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be held Monday from 9:00-10:00 am in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will begin at 10:00 am Monday in the funeral home with Fr. Elijah Puthoff officiating. Burial will follow in the Calvary Cemetery.

