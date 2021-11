RYE, Paul E.



Age 46, passed on Nov. 1, 2021, at UC hospital in Cincinnati, OH. The Celebration of Life will be Monday, Nov. 15th from 2:30-5:30pm with service to follow at Fairfield Church of Christ, 745 Symmes Rd., Fairfield, OH 45014. For full obituary and to offer Condolences visit www.avancefuneralhome.com.