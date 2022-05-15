RZEPECKI-LOCKS,



Gayle Ann



Gayle Ann Rzepecki-Locks, age 76, of Dayton, passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022, at



Kettering Medical Center. She was born September 21, 1945, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of William and Eileen (Exman) Vipperman.



She is survived by her daughters: Tashia Wolfe of Dayton, and Tricia Cox of Kettering; brothers: William Jr. (Sharon) Vipperman of Waynesville and Robert (Vicki) Vipperman of Jamestown; 3 chosen siblings:



Steven Beckner, Bonnie (Mark) Stuart, all of FL and Annette Breen of Springboro; chosen sister-in-law: Joan Beckner of FL; 3 grandchildren: Amber Soto; Jacob Gibson and Caleb Cox; a great-grandson: Mason Winham; as well as the extended members of the Vipperman, Cox and Beckner families, numerous nieces and nephews and many friends.



Gayle was preceded in death by her husbands: John Rzepecki and Gary Locks; her father: William Vipperman; mother and step-father: Eileen and Grayson Ray Beckner; grandson: David Cox; and chosen brother: Grayson R. "Chuck" Beckner, Jr.



Gayle graduated from Harveysburg High School, Class of 1963 and retired from Day International. She enjoyed hunting for a bargain at garage sales and thrift stores. She was an avid



gardener and liked being out in the warm weather. She also enjoyed an occasional trip to the casino. Most importantly, Gayle loved spending time with her family.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to help with Gayle's expenses, made payable directly to her daughter Tricia Cox.



Funeral services will be held 11:30 AM Monday, May 23rd at McColaugh Funeral Home, 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia. Visitation will be held Monday from 10:30 AM until the time of service at the funeral home. Interment to follow in Silvercreek Cemetery, Jamestown. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.

