Saathoff, Mary



Mary Saathoff departed this world on October 19, 2024, at the age of 65. Born on May 22, 1959, Mary embraced life with a vigor that inspired all who had the privilege to know her. Throughout her remarkable journey, she blossomed into a devoted mother, not only to her own children but to many others who were fortunate enough to cross her path and be enveloped in her warmth.



She was the daughter of Nancy Robbins and the late Anthony Marinelli. In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by her husband Wayne L. Saathoff.



She is survived by her children, Roger (Stephany) Masters and Christina Masters; stepdaughters Chantel Saathoff and Tara Saathoff; grandchildren Hunter Lawson, Isabella Masters, and Owen Hoke; mother Nancy Robbins; sisters Angelina (Darryl) Davis, Toni Marinelli; nephew Eric (Erin) Davis; niece Cassie (Jake) Penrod.



Mary possessed a unique capacity for love, which extended generously to both people and animals. Her heart was an expansive sanctuary where everyone felt welcome, cherished, and valued.



One of the most profound joys in Mary's life was her time spent with her grandchildren. Their laughter resonated within her soul, and their dreams and aspirations mirrored her own hopes for a better world. Each moment shared with them was one she treasured, weaving priceless memories that will echo in the hearts of those little ones as they grow. Her gentle guidance and loving presence sowed seeds of encouragement, fostering resilience and compassion that will undoubtedly thrive in the generations yet to come.



As we bid farewell to Mary, we are reminded of her legacy-a legacy woven from threads of unconditional love, spirit, and her beautiful ability to bring people together. Her essence will forever remain imprinted on the lives she touched, lingering in the echoes of laughter and the warmth of fond memories. In this time of reflection, we celebrate the life of a true matriarch, a protector of the innocent, and a beacon of light. Mary Saathoff will be deeply missed, but her spirit will eternally glow in the hearts of those lucky enough to have called her family and friend.



Memorial service will be held at 2 PM on Sunday, October 27, 2024, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45439. Visitation will begin one hour prior to service at 1 PM.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com