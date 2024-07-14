Sacksteder, Carol

Sacksteder (Stowe), Carol S.



Carol S. Sacksteder, age 90, of Beavercreek, passed away on July 8, 2024. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, on November 12, 1933, the daughter of the late Michael and Ocie Stowe. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her beloved husband, Leonard G. Sacksteder in 2018. Carol is survived by her brother, David M. Stowe & wife, Joan; nephew and niece, David K. Stowe and Elaine Klarquist. She was a graduate of Miami University, where she obtained her Master's Degree in Chemistry. Carol was formerly employed with NCR for many years. Visitation will be held from 10:00am-11:00am, on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, where Funeral Services will begin at 11:00am. Entombment will follow at Woodland Cemetery Mausoleum, Dayton, Ohio. To share a memory of Carol or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com



